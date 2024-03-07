Delhiites shocked as ceilings collapse in Vasant Kunj, Greater Noida malls

In a span of close to 12 hours, Delhi-NCR witnessed dangerous infrastructural collapses. The first mishap occurred on Sunday around noon at the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza Mall in Greater Noida, when a ceiling grill fell off the fifth floor upon two individuals, who were walking towards an escalator, causing death. Screengrabs of the mall after (left) an iron grill fell at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza Mall in Greater Noida and (right) faux ceiling collapsed at Vasant Kunj’s Ambience Mall,

Past midnight, a portion of the faux ceiling at Vasant Kunj’s Ambience Mall collapsed during maintenance work. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While the authorities of Vasant Kunj-based mall stated that the premises were closed due to maintenance, those at the Greater Noida-based mall claimed responsibility for the loss of lives. Yet, viral photos and videos of the incident continue to shock residents on social media. Here’s how some of them reacted.

Caught in a collapse? Here’s what to do:

Try to protect your head at all times. Use a book, laptop or box to shield your head. If nothing is available, interlock your fingers and cover your head.

Seek shelter under a hard, firm surface like a solid table and move away from walls with any loose hangings like clocks, flowerpots or railings that can fall and cause serious damage.

Seek shelter near a pillar.

Follow the guidelines laid down for earthquake strikes.

Inputs by Sanjay Tomar, deputy chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Service

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction