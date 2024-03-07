Delhiites shocked as ceilings collapse in Vasant Kunj, Greater Noida malls
Residents of Delhi-NCR have been taking to social media platform X to express concern after the two mishaps at malls within 24 hours of each other.
In a span of close to 12 hours, Delhi-NCR witnessed dangerous infrastructural collapses. The first mishap occurred on Sunday around noon at the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza Mall in Greater Noida, when a ceiling grill fell off the fifth floor upon two individuals, who were walking towards an escalator, causing death.
Past midnight, a portion of the faux ceiling at Vasant Kunj’s Ambience Mall collapsed during maintenance work. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
While the authorities of Vasant Kunj-based mall stated that the premises were closed due to maintenance, those at the Greater Noida-based mall claimed responsibility for the loss of lives. Yet, viral photos and videos of the incident continue to shock residents on social media. Here’s how some of them reacted.
Caught in a collapse? Here’s what to do:
- Try to protect your head at all times. Use a book, laptop or box to shield your head. If nothing is available, interlock your fingers and cover your head.
- Seek shelter under a hard, firm surface like a solid table and move away from walls with any loose hangings like clocks, flowerpots or railings that can fall and cause serious damage.
- Seek shelter near a pillar.
- Follow the guidelines laid down for earthquake strikes.
Inputs by Sanjay Tomar, deputy chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Service
