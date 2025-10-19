Delhi's festive jam: Never seen such traffic before Diwali, say Delhiites as many photos, videos pop-up on social media

Commuters wonder what’s happening as the past few days in this week, the traffic congestion has been massive in prominent areas of the city even in areas like Chanakyapuri and Teen Murti Marg. This led many social media users to take to the net and share their common sentiment: ‘Never seen traffic like this!’

How long is it taking you to reach you desired destination, in the pre-Diwali days? Well, if woes of Delhiites stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, hours are beginning to feel like minutes. Be it Moolchand or ITO or the ever notorious congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Sirhaul Toll Plaza, there are massive traffic jams reported amid festive rush that have caused cars to line-up at almost every major intersection in NCR.

One X user @PanditRamJoshi wrote: “Work from home, flying cars, self driving cars are the only solution. I don’t know think building more roads, flyovers, metros, under pass bridges are going to work.” And another user @ChopraBamby shared: “Not a single traffic police person on duty. It took me 2.5 hours for merely 12 kms.”

It’s not unusual for Delhi’s traffic to peak during the pre-Diwali time. But this time, the talks have led to many pointing out the issue of the overlooked lane driving rules. Adding to this, an X user @yeyeluckysingh commented: “The fundamental problem is the drivers. Every road has lane markings. On my way home, there are 2 lane roads with dedicated bus lanes. This road gets split, one lane and one bus lane on the flyover and same to the left. When flyover merges with the road back, there are 2 lanes...”