Delhi's hazardous AQI envelopes India Open with questions: Is sports the new casualty of Capital's pollution crisis?

Delhi’s battle with hazardous AQI levels has given birth to a new concern: sports tournaments. Is the Capital unfit as a venue for live sporting events? The question has arisen ever since World No. 3 Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen withdrew from the ongoing India Open 2026, citing health concerns linked to pollution, and was later fined $5,000 by the Badminton World Federation. World No. 3 Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen’s withdrawal from the ongoing India Open 2026 in Delhi has sparked a wider debate. This is not an isolated incident. The 9th Elite Men’s & Women’s National Championships in Greater Noida, originally planned from December 31, 2025 to January 6, was rescheduled to January 4 to 10. Does this mean sports fans may miss out on live action due to air quality concerns raised by international athletes?

Delhi-based Paralympian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya.

Yogesh Kathuniya, Delhi-based Paralympian discus thrower who participated in the World Para Athletics Championships held in Delhi last October, says, “Jab international tournaments cancel hote hain toh Delhi ki reputation pe baat aati hai.” However, he shares that high AQI has led to constant colds and coughs, impacted recovery time, and training routines as well. He explains, “Jab bhi AQI check karta hun, mostly 400 ke upar hota hai. Several Indian athletes head abroad not just for exposure, but because weather conditions are better suited for training. Par ghar-pariwar yahan hai toh sab bahar nahin ja sakte.”

Olympian boxer Jaismine Lamboriya.

Olympian boxer Jaismine Lamboriya, who won gold at World Boxing Championships 2025 held in Greater Noida, opines: “We were set to compete in the boxing nationals in Noida, but that had been postponed because the federation and government wanted to protect athletes from health concerns. It was a good move, but we must avoid such a situation by taking up more responsibility as individuals and not just blame the government.”

Ankit Baiyanpuria, Haryana-based fitness influencer and former wrestler.

Jitney bhi international level stadiums hain wo NCR se door hone chahiye, jahan pollution kam ho, kyunki hawa ka bahut role hota hai players ke stamina par. Aur asar pad bhi bahut raha hai... Jab bhi main outdoor running aur training karta hoon, body jaldi thakti hai. Par jab bhi bhi main Himachal Pradesh ya pahadon ki side jaata hoon, tab difference pata chalta hai, kyunki wahan body zyada nahin thakti as compared to the NCR. -Ankit Baiyanpuria, Fitness influencer and former wrestler