Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones!

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Want to wish someone or make a confession? Read and send messages or chit-chat with friends through HT City's Dil Se column. Details below

Rohan, It has been long since we have been on one of those special late night drives. I am missing you too much my munchkin. Aditi

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Maanu, Happy Birthday! May this day bring you what you have been working so hard for. All my wishes are with you on your special day! Love, Adi

To My Partner In Love, Every moment with you feels like a dream, and I’m so lucky to have you by my side. You’re my world, always and forever. Happy anniversary baby! Vandana

Dear Bhavya, I am so glad to have met you. On our anniversary, I wish that our love only grows with every passing year. Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. I love you forever. Your, Anu

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

