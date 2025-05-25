Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Ro, You drive me crazy sometimes, but honestly I wouldn't trade you for the world. You're not just my sibling you're my first best friend. Thanks for always having my back, even when l didn't ask for it. Love You, idiot. Aarushi Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Soul Sister, Happy Birthday! You've been my constant through every laugh, every tear, and every midnight breakdown. I don't know what Idid in a past life to deserve you, but I'm forever thankful. Life's brighter with you in it. Here's to growing old together (but still acting like kids)! Love you endlessly. From S

Jai, Another year with you feels like another lifetime of happiness. You've made me believe in love in its purest form. Every day with you feels like home. Thank you for choosing me, over and over again. Here's to us, forever. Happy Anniversary, my love. Riya

Jia, Even with miles between us, you're the closest thing to my heart. I replay our memories like my favourite song – over and over again. I miss your voice, your laugh, your everything. Counting down the days till can hold you again. AIways Yours, A

Hey There, I still can't believe I am about to get married to you. You' re everything I dreamed of and so much more. Every moment with you feels like magic, and I can't wait to build a life full of laughter, lazy Sundays, and endless love. Let's make forever beautiful – together. K

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

