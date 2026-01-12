Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Dear Mumma and Papaji, We whole heartedly wish you both on the special occasion of your anniversary, a day that marks the beginning of an eternal journey of love and passion that you guys started 20 years ago. We always look up to both of you for always being with each other in all odds of life. May God Bless You both with each other’s presence as it is all you guys need in this beautiful journey of love. R, G and H Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hi Shambhavi, Main jaanta hoi yrr humein mile kaafi time hogaya h prr too jaanta h main kitna aalsi hoo. Ab too ye mt bolnaa kii maine message bhii nhii kiyaa kyonki too tou krr hii detaa h. Lekin too ye mt sochna kii humne jo time school main bitaaya vo main bhool jaaunga. Tewari

Dear K, You are the most important person in my life. I love you, and I do hope that you have the same feelings about me. Always Yours, D

Hi, Mere jeene ki do wajah me se ek mom toh chali gayi, tum apna khayal rakhna. Meri bhi life ka kuch pata nahi. J

Dearest Hubby, I know you’re going through a very difficult time but please know that I am with you and understand what you need the most right now. This is just a phase my love, we will get through it........ I have never left your side for once and never will. Love you Shauhar! VR

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction