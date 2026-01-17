Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Nakul, Stop calling us on Instagram. It’s weird. We are never coming back. Only because of your behaviour. We wanted to come, we loved the game. But not anymore! Because of you. Because you have creeped us out. Men like you make women feel unsafe. Ps: The girl you’re trying to hit on has a boyfriend. BYE. From Girls Creeped Out By You Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Dhiraj, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. You keep a very special place in our hearts. We are really blessed to have you in our family. Komal & Yogesh

Dear Jugnu, I’m in so much love with you. I miss you all the day nights, watched 1000times yours, ours photos. Actually I can’t stop staring at your face. I feel so special and proud of you in my life. I feel so confidence in life when I’m with you. I really wish to live life with you completely. Luv u jugnu. Yours Sheer

Dear Jigi, I liked you for a while now but don’t know how to confess. You are the one that I want to talk to all day, being with you has made me realize that I can be a better version of myself. So I am confessing to you here, Will you be my girlfriend? Your’s A

Dear Mumma, You don’t even have an idea how much I love you. I can’t imagine a life without you. Your subah ke taane aur fan band karke uthana, din bhar ke taane, wo tasty butter paneer, padhayi ke liye taane is what makes me feel alive. Aapki ek hug duniya bhar ki tension udha deti h. Love you Momsi! From Your Daughter

Hi Tua, Happy birthday firstly… Thankyou so much for 6th Jan bht maje aye seriously.. hmari dosti itni badhiya hojyegi mujhe pta nhi tha but ab lgta hai are bhai itni badhiya dosti hogyi... Sab timing aur kismat ka khel hai jisne hame milaya hai for a reason. Thank you for supporting me for being there for me when I needed you. Han mood swings ate hai mko but apun hai na sab jhel lega. Mood swing jhelne wali. Shanayaa

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.