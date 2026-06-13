Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Heyy Geetu, When are you coming back? Bore ho gaye yaar... Jaldi aaja. Khoob masti marni hai. Bol toh kal dopahar mein office se bunk maar lun? Dost A Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

My Simple Friend, My mind and heart are opposing each other. Mind says aukat me raho, chaand chhune ki koshish na kar, nahi to daant khata rahega,per dil hai ke manta nahi and says stick close. Anyway, all I want is you to be happy and ever smiling. I am a free bird now, with all the time in the world.. I would be with you whenever wherever it is convenient to you. Yours You G

Dear A, There are moments when we blame ourselves for whatever happens. Knowing nothing would have changed if it would have been the other way round. I dont know what to say to you that will make you feel better. May be one day you will understand. NR

Dear Saadhya, U are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love u and want u to know that any other girl can never love u the same way I do.I love u always and forever. Love. From Ur Secret Admirer

My Bebo, I really find the one I want to spend my life with. You are my everything. It’s been 4 years now , all I want to say is I really love you. Your Nonu

Dear Yashi, Wishing d Happiest of Birthday to d most beautiful girl in d whole world, inside & out... U simply rock babes... Your Ad

Kiri di, Our greatest Glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. Mumma and papa believe in you. Stay well and remembr we all love you. Sushi

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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