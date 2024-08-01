Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Best Friend, I appreciate our friendship as we close this chapter and start a new one. I find myself grateful for the times we spent, as our time together has been genuinely unforgettable. It is my goal that despite our different paths, our bond will not change. From Yoshita Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Happiest Birthdayyyyy Aishuuuuuu, You are a genuinely wonderful person! I am so excited for December hehe!! Take Care! From Vansh

Dear Papa, I cannot thank you enough for everything you do for me. Genuinely cannot imagine a life without you. Best dad in the world!!!! From Kkhan

Dear Ma’am, Thank you for teaching me so much in such a short time span, it was genuinely wonderful to get to work with you. From A

My Ex, I am sorry for what I did, I won’t ask you to forgive me but i hope you can let me go. Take care. Amit

To My Bros, I misss our DU era so much take me back to second year please. From Raina

Dear H, Thanks for being who you are. I'll always be grateful for everything. Love, Tubelight

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

