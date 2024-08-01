 Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 01, 2024 05:19 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in a regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

Dear Best Friend, I appreciate our friendship as we close this chapter and start a new one. I find myself grateful for the times we spent, as our time together has been genuinely unforgettable. It is my goal that despite our different paths, our bond will not change. From Yoshita

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Happiest Birthdayyyyy Aishuuuuuu, You are a genuinely wonderful person! I am so excited for December hehe!! Take Care! From Vansh

Dear Papa, I cannot thank you enough for everything you do for me. Genuinely cannot imagine a life without you. Best dad in the world!!!! From Kkhan

Dear Ma’am, Thank you for teaching me so much in such a short time span, it was genuinely wonderful to get to work with you. From A

My Ex, I am sorry for what I did, I won’t ask you to forgive me but i hope you can let me go. Take care. Amit

To My Bros, I misss our DU era so much take me back to second year please. From Raina 

Dear H, Thanks for being who you are. I'll always be grateful for everything. Love, Tubelight

 

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com. 

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On