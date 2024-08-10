Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Husband, Seven years of togetherness have added seven starts to our lives. As the Universe is unlimited, so is my intention of adding infinite stars. Love You Dhruv! Disha Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

My Love Sushant, When we first met, I had no idea that you would become this much important to me! Now that you have, I miss you every single second of the day. Every second feels incomplete without you and i find myself yearning to be with you again. I can’t tell you in words how much I love you! From Deepa

To My Love, Falling for you wasn't falling at all. It was walking into a house and suddenly knowing you're home. From Ishita

Dear Jigs, I liked you for a while now but don't know how to confess. You are the one that I want to talk to all day, being with you has made me realize that I can be a better version of myself. So I am confessing to you here… Will you be my girlfriend? Your's A

Lovely, You are the world prettiest friend! The day we met is the day I realised what a true frndship should be like… Form Mehak

Dear PC, Happy birthday to the worst roommate ever anyone can get!! Thanks, apni her khurapati mein mujhe shamil krne ke liye aur kaash iss saal bhagwan tujhe budhi de, tere saare toxic friends chodne ke liye. I wish ki tu jaldi se rafa dafa ho taaki mujhe room mil jaaye. Never Yours! Chotuu

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

