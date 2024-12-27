Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

To future me, I hope you take decisions that worry you, but are important nevertheless. I hope you never back down, and 2025 is your year to grab! All the love, You Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

To my dearest Aapu, Now that you are married, I have realise how important you were/are to me. Life looks a little less cheery without you picking up my calls, so start picking up my calls! Love, Older Aali

Gugu Didi, Happy New Year! You’ve always been more than a sister-in-law to me, you’re family in every sense of the word. I’m so grateful for your love, advice, and the warmth you bring to our lives. Love you so much cutie! Your favourite Bhabhi

Dear A, this New Year I wish all your dreams come true. If you're passionate about studying, jaao padho. If you want to keep working, I hope they increase your salary because you're worth it. But no matter what you do, don't forget to fly. Love, M

Dearest George, Seeing you strum your big little present yesterday on call made my heart so, so happy. Here's to you always getting everything you want. Lots of love, Peppa

To my oldest friend, 10 years of friendship and no returns. Awaiting your billionaire success soon as I wish to reap the rewards. You’ve got it in you, just a little bit more and you’ll have the world in the palm of your hands. Good luck, godspeed! From yo mama



Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

