Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through one of HT City's most popular columns, Dil Se.

To future me, I hope you take decisions that worry you, but are important nevertheless. I hope you never back down, and 2025 is your year to grab! All the love, You

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

To my dearest Aapu, Now that you are married, I have realise how important you were/are to me. Life looks a little less cheery without you picking up my calls, so start picking up my calls! Love, Older Aali

Gugu Didi, Happy New Year! You’ve always been more than a sister-in-law to me, you’re family in every sense of the word. I’m so grateful for your love, advice, and the warmth you bring to our lives. Love you so much cutie! Your favourite Bhabhi

Dear A, this New Year I wish all your dreams come true. If you're passionate about studying, jaao padho. If you want to keep working, I hope they increase your salary because you're worth it. But no matter what you do, don't forget to fly. Love, M

Dearest George, Seeing you strum your big little present yesterday on call made my heart so, so happy. Here's to you always getting everything you want. Lots of love, Peppa

To my oldest friend, 10 years of friendship and no returns. Awaiting your billionaire success soon as I wish to reap the rewards. You’ve got it in you, just a little bit more and you’ll have the world in the palm of your hands. Good luck, godspeed! From yo mama

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On