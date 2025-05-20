Menu Explore
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

Hi S, Mere Humnashen Mere Humnawah….Muje Dost Ban kar dagaa na dee…. Me

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dearest Bhai, I know we are 10,440 km apart, but distance won’t make me distant from you. All I want to say is that I miss you, and I hope to see you soon so we can do all the nonsense talks and have fun. Your Sister, Addy

Hi, Main bhi bahut ajeeb hoon itna ajeeb hoon ki bas, Khud ko tabah kar liya aur malal bhi nahin. Jai

My Love Prashantu, I cherish you so much because a gem like you is rare to get. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. This smile on my face, is just because of you. I always wanted you in my life. You are my whole world baby. Love you so much!!!! Only Yours, Deepa

Hnjii Deepanshu, You know your smile is the most beautiful scene I could ever confront..! You know,? You are the perfect man!! With much of imperfections but you know the best part is? Am in love with these imperfections! You don’t need to worry a bit!! Am here “nothing else matters” I repeat... nothing else... relaxx!!! Am urs!! Ur Bby Doll 

Hi, I think I misunderstood your messages. I thought it’s my friend but I was wrong because if it were you (Varun) then you would not cut my call. Now to the one who writes in this column I want to apologise for this misunderstanding. Hope you will meet your friend soon. Priyanka

 

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com. 

 

