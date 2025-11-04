Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Hey Rhea, Happy anniversary my love! Can’t believe it’s been 7 years already… Feels like just yesterday we were arguing over pizza toppings. But somehow, we’ve still managed to laugh through the madness, fight over silly things, and love each other harder each year. We may not be perfect, but we’ve always been real and that’s what I love about us. Here’s to more inside jokes, midnight snacks, random drives, and just being us. Love you, Rehan Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column. Email id mentioned below.

Tina, Remember those late-night walks and random dreams we used to talk about? Feels like forever ago. Just wanted to say. I miss that version of us, but I’m so glad we still exist, in new ways. From Priti

Hey Little Bro, You know, for all the times we’ve fought like enemies, I think you’re actually my safest place. Growing up with you was pure chaos — stealing the TV remote, blaming each other for every broken thing in the house, and somehow still teaming up against everyone else. We’ve grown older, but not out of that bond. Come home soon. Rhiti Didi

Hey Kunal, Just sitting here missing you again. Some days it’s easy, but some nights hit harder — when I want to tell you something random and you’re not around to laugh with me. It’s strange how distance makes even the smallest things feel special, like your texts, your sleepy voice notes, your “did you eat?” messages. We may be apart, but you’re still my favourite constant. Counting the days till I can hug you again. Miss You, Riya

Yo Sid, Happy birthday, superstar! You’re that one friend who brings chaos and comfort in equal measure. Here’s to more random plans, deep talks, and unapologetic laughter. Don’t ever change anything about yourself, except maybe your sleep schedule. Kartik!

