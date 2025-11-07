Edit Profile
    Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

    Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column. Email id mentioned below

    Published on: Nov 07, 2025 2:23 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Tiya, Happy Birthday, drama queen! May your coffee stay strong, your eyeliner even, and your life as chaotic (and fabulous) as ever. Miss our random rants already — let’s fix that soon! From Kriti

    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.
    Hey Aditi, Just popping in to say we are quite far now, but don’t let the miles fool you. I’m still judging your food choices from afar! Miss you tons, proud of you more. Shine hard, sleep enough, text me back faster! Love, Arjun

    Hey Love, Happy Anniversary! Still can’t believe you’ve survived me this long! Here’s to more laughter, bad jokes, midnight snacks, and everything in between. You’re still my favourite person to annoy forever. Where is my present!? Yours, Tanya

    My Dearest Maya, You bring so much light and joy to my life! It makes me tremendously happy. I hope I can give you the best life my child. I love you! Neha

    Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

