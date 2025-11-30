Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Papa, Belated happy birthday to my favourite person! I hope you get all the happiness and good health. Thank you for teaching me some of the most important things in life. I love you! Love, Nehaaaa Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column. Email id mentioned below.

Dear Saloni, Happy Birthday! I hope your day is as beautiful and special as you are. God bless you with endless happiness, success, and good vibes. Tumhari smile sabse precious hai, isse hamesha sambhal ke rakhna. Aur haan… aaj ke din koi tension nahi, sirf cake, masti aur full enjoy! Stay the way you are — sweet, caring, and amazing. Your Priyam Gupta

Simple Nimi, Everything is all right. All is well. Kab tak, kahan tak saath chaloge. Dooriyon se feelings kum nahi hote. Phele hi haar maan kar atmsamrpan kar diya tha. DM karo please. Yours G

Hi, Fiza ke naam likhi hai ye dua khaas, Har khushi mile tujhe, na ho koi udaas. Tere chehre ki muskaan kabhi na ho kam, Har din tera ho sweet jaise tere nam. Tu meri dost hai sabse pyaari, Tere bina mehfil lagti hai adhoori saari Khush reh tu hamesha, yehi hai dua... Janamdin mubarak ho Fiza! Your Dost Bill

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction