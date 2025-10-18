Diwali 2025: Wall hangings, decoratives that are making shoppers throng Delhi's popular markets this festival

From colourful wall hangings to trendy evil eye decoratives and handcrafted cloth diyas, there's a lot that's catching the fancy of shoppers at popular markets in Delhi. Here’s everything you must explore at Sadar Bazar and Lajpat Nagar while shopping, to deck up your home and office this festive season!

Hordes of shoppers are visiting Lajpat Nagar market ahead of Diwali. The wall hangings and other decoratives are the main crowd pullers. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)