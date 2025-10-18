Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Diwali 2025: Wall hangings, decoratives that are making shoppers throng Delhi's popular markets this festival

    Delhi's Sadar Bazar and Lajpat Nagar are crowded like anything! Reason? Here're all the decor items and decoratives that many are buying for homes and offices. 

    Updated on: Oct 18, 2025 10:08 AM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    From colourful wall hangings to trendy evil eye decoratives and handcrafted cloth diyas, there's a lot that's catching the fancy of shoppers at popular markets in Delhi. Here’s everything you must explore at Sadar Bazar and Lajpat Nagar while shopping, to deck up your home and office this festive season!

    Hordes of shoppers are visiting Lajpat Nagar market ahead of Diwali. The wall hangings and other decoratives are the main crowd pullers. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
    Hordes of shoppers are visiting Lajpat Nagar market ahead of Diwali. The wall hangings and other decoratives are the main crowd pullers. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
    Artificial flowers from Sadar Bazar will add vibrant hues to your home. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150/string. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
    Artificial flowers from Sadar Bazar will add vibrant hues to your home. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150/string. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
    Strings with animated Lakshmi photo. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150/piece. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
    Strings with animated Lakshmi photo. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150/piece. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
    Quote
    Wall hangings bahut zyada bik rahi hain is saal. Evil eye wali hangings bhi bahut popular hain. - Ravi Ratan, Shopkeeper at Lajpat Nagar
    Evil eye wall hangings are popular this year. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350/pair.
    Evil eye wall hangings are popular this year. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350/pair.
    Bring luck home with Ganesha hangings from Lajpat Nagar. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>175/pair.
    Bring luck home with Ganesha hangings from Lajpat Nagar. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>175/pair.
    For that luxurious feel bring white rose-themed latkans. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200/string.
    For that luxurious feel bring white rose-themed latkans. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200/string.
    Quote
    Diwali shopping is all about decorating the home. When it comes to stocking up, I prefer Sadar Bazar and Lajpat Nagar. I’ve gone overboard buying wall hangings this year as the variety is huge. - Divyanshi Patra, Homemaker
    Door hanging to welcome good luck. Buy this from Lajpat Nagar. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150/piece.
    Door hanging to welcome good luck. Buy this from Lajpat Nagar. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150/piece.
    Why choose between diya and tray when you can have both! Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250/piece.
    Why choose between diya and tray when you can have both! Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250/piece.
    Diya-shaped artefacts made out of cotton cloth are luring those who need eco-friendly look for their festive decor. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200/piece.
    Diya-shaped artefacts made out of cotton cloth are luring those who need eco-friendly look for their festive decor. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200/piece.
    When shopping at Lajpat Nagar, don't miss out on bargaining!
    When shopping at Lajpat Nagar, don't miss out on bargaining!
    Cotton rings wall hanging at Sadar Bazar for that modern appeal. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200/pair.
    Cotton rings wall hanging at Sadar Bazar for that modern appeal. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200/pair.
    Hanging lanterns are also available at Sadar Bazar. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200/piece.
    Hanging lanterns are also available at Sadar Bazar. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200/piece.
    Door hangings or bandarwals in traditional designs are also available at Lajpat Nagar.
    Door hangings or bandarwals in traditional designs are also available at Lajpat Nagar.

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Diwali 2025: Wall Hangings, Decoratives That Are Making Shoppers Throng Delhi's Popular Markets This Festival
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Diwali 2025: Wall Hangings, Decoratives That Are Making Shoppers Throng Delhi's Popular Markets This Festival
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes