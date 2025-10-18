Diwali 2025: Wall hangings, decoratives that are making shoppers throng Delhi's popular markets this festival

From colourful wall hangings to trendy evil eye decoratives and handcrafted cloth diyas, there's a lot that's catching the fancy of shoppers at popular markets in Delhi. Here’s everything you must explore at Sadar Bazar and Lajpat Nagar while shopping, to deck up your home and office this festive season!
Wall hangings bahut zyada bik rahi hain is saal. Evil eye wali hangings bhi bahut popular hain.
- Ravi Ratan, Shopkeeper at Lajpat Nagar
Diwali shopping is all about decorating the home. When it comes to stocking up, I prefer Sadar Bazar and Lajpat Nagar. I’ve gone overboard buying wall hangings this year as the variety is huge.
- Divyanshi Patra, Homemaker