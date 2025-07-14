DU Admissions: PG rush begins! AC, WiFi, CCTV top student checklist as hunt for stays near campus picks up

As the Delhi University admissions season kicks into high gear, students aren’t just refreshing their CSAS dashboards and fine-tuning preference sheets they’re also scrolling through PG listings and frantically calling landlords. Because while getting into a dream college is one part of the story, finding the right place to stay near college is a whole different hustle especially for outstation students. And this year, it’s not just about getting a room. It’s about getting the room. PG owners around the DU campus have already started receiving inquiries for rooms. (Photo: Amal KS/HT and Manish Rajput/HT (From representational purpose only))

Ac + purifier = spiked bill?

“Ab baccho ko sirf AC nahi chahiye, air purifier aur humidifier bhi chahiye. They are making demands ki humein cooler bilkul nahi chalega,” shares Pawan Ratra, a PG owner in Vijay Nagar near North Campus. But PG owners rue that when it comes to the rent, students don’t want to shell out anything more than what their seniors were paying last year. “Last year shared room with a cooler tha around ₹10,000; this time, for a single occupancy, it has gone up to ₹18,000. We will provide hi-fi services, par iska paisa toh unko hi bharna padega. I understand students are dependent on parents, so I try to adjust the rates for those who are not so demanding.”

Rooms with reel appeal

“I have five rooms in the accommodation I own and have already received advance booking for three,” informs Raman Chhatwal, a PG owner in Satya Niketan. But what’s catching him slightly off guard this time is the growing demand for personalised spaces. “This year a lot of college students are asking whether I can customise the room per their demands. When I asked the reason, a few said they want to make reels and would like the freedom to keep changing the aesthetics of their room,” he adds.

CCTV a must for safety

Deepshikha, a DU aspirant, is chasing her campus-life dream but not budging on safety. “My family is in Delhi, but I’m hoping to get into a college in North Campus, which is far away from my home in South Delhi. The only thing that’s on my priority list is safety. I want to find a place in a gated area, and ideally it should have CCTV cameras too. Safety is really a deal breaker for my parents, too.”

