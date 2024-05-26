DU students battle heatwave in Delhi, appear for exams armed with water, scarves

Temperatures are soaring between 44 and 48 degrees Celsius in the Capital, and while most of us crib about how our ACs are not functioning well enough to combat the heat, the students of Delhi University (DU) colleges can be heard crying in a corner, wondering, ‘Mujhe kyun toda?’ From student-run Insta pages to exam halls, their plight is quite out in the open. Students are walking into exam halls armed with protective gear and bottles of water-based drinks to battle the high temperature in Delhi.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (For representational purpose))

In spite of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s yellow alert for the ongoing heatwave, these youngsters have no choice but to step out of the comfort of their homes and PGs and into sweltering exam halls. And how are they beating the blues and the heat?

“Usually one might expect that a student going to appear for an exam will have books in their bag, but no! I am going to the college with a bag full of nimbu paani and ORS,” informs Garima Jha, first-year student at Daulat Ram College, adding, “My mother will not let me leave the house only, without it! I just keep my bottles in the freezer for a few hours before leaving so that by the time the exam ends, at least the water will be at a normal drinking temperature, and not boiling hot!”

One always thought seeking blessings at the nearest temple before an exam was customary for students. “Not anymore. I make a stop at the local shop in my area (Daryaganj) where the owner makes fresh lassi every morning,” quips Rishabh Anand, a second-year student at Ramjas College, adding, “Instead of mandir mein mattha tekna, I go and down a glass of that ice-cold lassi, and get another bottle packed for the exam hall!”

The other indispensable is protective gear that youngsters can’t imagine heading outdoors without. “I take a dupatta from my sister’s closet and just wrap it completely around my face and body, so no part of the sunlight can touch my bare skin,” shares Anika Arora, a first-year student at Hindu College, adding, “It’s become a running joke among my friends that I’ve come to rob the question papers or steal the answer sheets because I look a little funny! But honestly, I’d rather look like that than let the garmi terrorise me! I think all of us should just forget about fashion and keep ourselves safe, lest we fall sick in the middle of an exam."

The varsity has announced summer break from June 14 to July 21, after the end-semester examinations are concluded. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (For representational purpose))

Headed for an exam? Here’s how to beat the heatstroke:

Choose your OOTD with care: Opt for light coloured and loose fits, preferably made of cotton.-

Throw (on) that shade: Carry an umbrella, cap, hat, or scarf to keep yourself shaded against the harsh sun.

Slap on the SPF: Be generous with your sunscreen! Carry it with you and reapply every four hours.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate: Keep drinking nimbu paani, buttermilk or ORS. Avoid carbonated or soda-based drinks.

Avoid walking in direct sunlight! Take an auto/rickshaw.

