DUSUElections 2026: What’s on agenda for these presidential candidates?

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2026 elections are in its final lap now as the students of the varsity gear up for the D-day on September 18. Amid the burning topic of provision of hostels on campus — after the recent Satya Niketan PG building collapse — we ask the presidential candidates of three major student political parties about what’s the priority issue they aim to work on if elected, the leadership they wish to exhibit, and the change they hope to bring. The presidential candidates of the major student political parties have been announced ahead of the DUSU 2026 elections. Want more new age literature in libraries, sort internet on campus: Vijay Shankar Meena (NSUI)

Vijay Shankar Meena, candidate, NSUI.

Vijay Shankar Meena, 21, wants student politics to not fall into the trap of division along caste and community lines. A first-year student of MA in Buddhist Studies at DU’s Faculty of Arts, the presidential candidate from National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) says he wishes to fight to fight for social harmony and social justice: “Student leaders are representatives of students, who come to DU from all over India -- from all ethnic, social and cultural backgrounds -- to become a part of this university. But often students’ union elections get divided along caste, community lines... I want to be known by the students just as their leader, and one jo sabko saath lekar chalta hai aur sabke liye datt kar khada rehta hai. I want no other identity attached to me!” If elected, Meena says his focus would be on three everyday concerns of students starting with DU’s patchy internet. “Today is a digital era. AI has advanced so much that a lot of students use the internet to research for assignments, study for their exams and look up educational material online. Yet, inside DU, regular Wi-Fi does not work at all,” he says, adding he wants a system to monitor internet speeds across colleges and ensure these meet a minimum threshold. When it comes to the topic of college libraries, he feels these need to catch up with what students are reading today, and adds: “The libraries have outdated, old books. Gen-Z prefers a new kind of content, but new-age literature is completely missing. We need to bring it to our libraries.” Why isn’t female-safe campus a priority: Ananya Raturi (AISA-SFI)

Ananya Raturi, candidate, AISA-SFI

Ananya Raturi, 21, says contesting elections as the only female candidate is a significant moment in itself. A graduate of BA (Hons) in History from Jesus and Mary College, this presidential candidate representing of India Students’ Association (AISA)-Students’ Federation of India (SFI), she says, “I am the only female president candidate amongst all the names announced across parties, and that in itself is a huge win. It tells young female students who are at DU, and chasing dreams, that they can also take up leadership roles in their colleges, cultural societies as well as after they graduate. Just being an example for them is victory for me in its own way.” Being a woman on campus also means confronting safety concerns that continue to affect female students. Raturi says, “During the DUSU elections, the candidates will campaign in big SUVs with tinted windows all day long and then in the evening they will use the same cars to catcall female students on campus and misbehave! Just a couple of weeks back, one such incident was reported on campus where two students were chased by bikers on campus and threatened.” The restrictions placed on female students, in the garb of their safety, irks her. “We can’t leave our hostel rooms after a certain time. Our wardens, faculty and teachers tell us that we need to be careful. But why is it that making the campus female-safe not the bigger priority? This is what I want to change,” says, adding that if she gets elected, she would bring female students together to raise their concerns collectively: “If the voices get louder, then action will be taken.” Want to lead with listen-first ideology: Yash Dabas (ABVP)

Yash Dabas, Candidate, ABVP