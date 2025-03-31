Eid 2025 | Olympic boxer Nikhat Zareen: Mummy ke haath ka sheer khurma toh aaj must hai!

Eid is one of those special days when no matter how far one is, or how busy life gets, home is where the heart returns. The same holds true for star boxer and Olympian Nikhat Zareen, who is prepping to make a comeback to the ring in May – after a long injury layoff following the Paris Olympics 2024 – and is brining on positive vibes in festive mode. Currently at home, in Hyderabad, here's how she is embracing the festive spirit of Eid-al-Fitr while being surrounded by family, friends, and of course the delicious food! Nikhat Zareen was recently in Delhi but returned home in time to be with her family in Hyderabad, and relish sheer khurma cooked by her mother (left) for Eid celebrations.

“It brings me so much happiness that this year I will be celebrating Eid at home, unlike last year when I wasn’t able to because I was travelling due to tournaments and training,” shares the 28-year-old.

Soon she starts reminiscing about her chilhood when tge festival of Eid used to bring along lots of mirth. “Bachpan ki bahut saari yaadein judi hain Eid se. All my cousins and I used to wear new clothes, and go with the entire family to the Idgah (near our house). After the elders offered namaaz, the kids would get Eidi from them as a token of their love and blessings. All this brought so much joy to us,” she recalls.

Having grown up to be India's ace boxer, even today Nikhat's excitement remains no bounds whenever it's time for Eid. “The entire family gets together for the festival. Mothers prepare delicious food and sweets, and the young ones help them in the kitchen,” she adds.

Though her profession demands strict discipline and diet restrictions almost all-round the year, but Nikhat confesses she's in no mood to budge today! “Mummy ke haath ka sheer khurma toh must hai Eid par. Woh main skip nahi kar sakti! Maine apni nutritionist se ek cheat day ke liye special request ki hai… Aur biryani bhi nahi chhod sakti aaj (smiles) toh bas agle din extra calories burn karni padengi,” she states with a loud laugh.

Not just prayers and feasts, but even shopping is a big part of the pugilist Eid celebrations. “Shopping for new clothes is a must! That's whu I have ensured to be back in Hyderabad, a few days before Eid, so that I can go for shopping with my sisters,” reveals Nikhat who was recently in Delhi, and can't contain going on and on about her love for the Capital's festive charm especially during Ramzan. She shares, “Dilli ka mahaul bahut achha hota hai (during this time). I have been to Jama Masjid so many times, and the food there is special. From the biryani to Mohabbat ka Sharbat, I have tried and loved it all! There is such a charm around this time in Old Delhi.”

But before going back to gorge on another bowl of sheer khurma, the sportsperson shares a heartfelt wish for all HT City readers: “Eid is a festival of happiness, peace and being with the family and I pray for the same for everyone celebrating.”

