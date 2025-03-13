Menu Explore
Equus & Other Stories by M Narayan opens in New Delhi

BySanchita Kalra
Mar 13, 2025 01:09 AM IST

The exhibition showcases Narayan's 40-year artistic journey through three distinct series

The art exhibition Equus & Other Stories by M Narayan, curated by Uma Nair, opened recently in the Capital.

M Narayan
The showcase features Narayan's 40-year artistic journey through three distinct series: Equus, inspired by horses and polo with bold strokes and vivid colors; Kerala, reflecting Kathakali and Theyyam performances; and Karnataka, depicting rural life and rituals from Narayan’s home state.

Narayan explained his approach, saying, “As an artist, I’m both an observer and a participant, fascinated by the beauty of horses and the bond between riders and their steeds.”

Curator Uma Nair highlighted the exhibition's ability to blend movement with stillness, tradition with modernity, creating an immersive experience.

Among those present at the evening were G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and others.

