Equus & Other Stories by M Narayan opens in New Delhi

The showcase features Narayan's 40-year artistic journey through three distinct series: Equus, inspired by horses and polo with bold strokes and vivid colors; Kerala, reflecting Kathakali and Theyyam performances; and Karnataka, depicting rural life and rituals from Narayan’s home state.

Narayan explained his approach, saying, “As an artist, I’m both an observer and a participant, fascinated by the beauty of horses and the bond between riders and their steeds.”

Curator Uma Nair highlighted the exhibition's ability to blend movement with stillness, tradition with modernity, creating an immersive experience.

