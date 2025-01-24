Exams over, Delhi University is now a ‘chill-only’ zone as students relax: From concerts to late-night hangouts

Only non-veg now! Exams over, Delhi University is now a ‘chill-only’ zone as students relax

For some, vegetarian meals are now out of the picture, and they only want Non Veg till there next exam.

Yaashika Singh, a first-year student at Kalindi College, is making up for lost cravings. “I gave up non-veg during my exams to appease the gods — pure vegetarian for good luck! But now, it’s a non-stop meat feast for three days straight,” she says with a grin.

No more books, no more baths — only concerts!

Shipra and friends went on an outing spree as they watched a musical concert and a play one after the other.

For Shipra Siddhartha, the post-exam agenda is clear — concerts, events and absolutely no studying. “The moment I submitted my last answer sheet, my friend and I made a list of concerts we wanted to attend. We kicked things off with a sitar concert by Pandit Shubhendra Rao, accompanied by tabla maestro Pandit Mithilesh Jha, and followed it up with a play. It was just the therapy we needed!” she shares. And then there’s her friend, who has taken ‘chilling’ quite literally. “She swore by daily baths during exams to attract good vibes, but now that they’re over, she’s declared a no-bath phase for at least two to three days—she says she’s done her winter bath quota!” Shipra laughs.

Pajama party all night!

Avantika and gang spent the days after their exams cleaning up and going to pajama parties.

With exams taking centre stage, cleaning and laundry took a backseat for most students. But now, a major decluttering spree is underway in PGs and dorms. “I’ve channelled my inner Marie Kondo to tidy up my room and cupboard,” says Avantika Singh from Gargi College. “Now that everything is spotless, it’s time to celebrate — I’m hosting a PJ party and I’ve already been invited to two more. Before heading home, it’s all about unwinding and chilling with friends!”

Story by Medhavi Sharma

