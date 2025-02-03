Explore iconic modern Indian art at ‘Alchemies of Form: A Sculpture Park' in New Delhi

Eminent artists, collectors, sculptors, and art lovers gathered in the Capital at Alchemies of Form: A Sculpture Park, an outdoor exhibition at Bikaner House, Pandara Road. Uma Nair and Dhananjay Singh

Curated by art historian and critic Uma Nair and hosted by Dinesh Vazirani, this unique showcase brought monumental sculptures out of conventional gallery spaces and into the open, engaging with nature and architecture in an immersive experience.

The exhibition featured iconic sculptures by Krishen Khanna, Himmat Shah, Thota Vaikuntam, Dhananjay Singh, Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi, and Yashika Sugandh.

Each artist’s work highlighted a diverse yet cohesive narrative of material, form, and thematic depth, reaffirming the transformative power of sculpture.

Raghu Rai

Among those in attendance were renowned photographer Raghu Rai, among others.