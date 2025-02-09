Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fair enough! Delhi lets ‘art’ do the talk as India Art Fair kicks off in Okhla

ByHenna Rakheja
Feb 09, 2025 10:22 AM IST

India Art Fair is here to celebrate Indian and South Asian contemporary art. Do you know what the VIP and public viewing hours? Must read here before visiting

India Art Fair is back to add momentum to the meteoric rise of Indian and South Asian contemporary art in the global arena. This fine conglomeration of artists, gallerists, and art collectors opens its gates today. But before you enter, here’s a clue to know where to take a long pause and decide whether the art is to soak in the superlative or critique the conventional.

India Art Fair 2025 is taking place at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla from February 6 to 9. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
India Art Fair 2025 is taking place at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla from February 6 to 9. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

 

Limited edition and handmade collectible designs by 11 design studios including Ashiesh Shah, are part of the fair
Limited edition and handmade collectible designs by 11 design studios including Ashiesh Shah, are part of the fair
DAG; Booth B-12: A sculpture from the last body of work created by late artist Gogi Saroj Pal
DAG; Booth B-12: A sculpture from the last body of work created by late artist Gogi Saroj Pal
LATITUDE 28; Booth C-06: Artist Waswo X. Waswo’s work, A Visitor To The Court #22
LATITUDE 28; Booth C-06: Artist Waswo X. Waswo’s work, A Visitor To The Court #22
Art Incept ; Booth F-06: Artist Ram Dongre’s The Tale of Five Elements
Art Incept ; Booth F-06: Artist Ram Dongre’s The Tale of Five Elements
Vadehra Art Gallery; Booth B-05: Atul Dodiya’s oil and acrylic on canvas artwork, Weeping Ancestors
Vadehra Art Gallery; Booth B-05: Atul Dodiya’s oil and acrylic on canvas artwork, Weeping Ancestors
Expect design to take lead right from the entrance with a 468-foot-long work, for the facade, titled Skewed Histories and Site Lines, by artist Ayesha Singh.
Expect design to take lead right from the entrance with a 468-foot-long work, for the facade, titled Skewed Histories and Site Lines, by artist Ayesha Singh.
Pichvai Tradition & Beyond; Booth D-05: This art piece, Dwarkadeesh is a recreation of an antique work.
Pichvai Tradition & Beyond; Booth D-05: This art piece, Dwarkadeesh is a recreation of an antique work.

Catch It Live

What: 16th India Art Fair

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

When: Feb 6 (VIP Preview: 3pm-7pm), Feb 7 (VIP Preview: 11am-7pm), Feb 8 (VIP: 11am-Noon; Public hours: Noon to 7pm), Feb 9 (Public hours: 10am to 6pm)

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri on the Violet Line 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 

 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On