Fair enough! Delhi lets ‘art’ do the talk as India Art Fair kicks off in Okhla

India Art Fair is back to add momentum to the meteoric rise of Indian and South Asian contemporary art in the global arena. This fine conglomeration of artists, gallerists, and art collectors opens its gates today. But before you enter, here’s a clue to know where to take a long pause and decide whether the art is to soak in the superlative or critique the conventional.

India Art Fair 2025 is taking place at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla from February 6 to 9. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)