Fajar Realty: The benchmark of excellence in Dubai real estate

Fajar Realty, a Dubai real estate company, has solidified its position as one of the industry leaders by clinching various prestigious awards in Dubai and worldwide.

Kiran has been the inspiration for real estate professionals across the globe and has carved a niche for herself in the real estate sector in the region, which has set her apart from the real estate companies in the region.

The most recent was at Gulf Achievers Awards where she was awarded as the “Best Real Estate Company of the Year”.

Kiran has always been in the limelight and has won many awards and recognition in her illustrious 18-year journey. It may be recalled that Kiran has won many accolades and awards for her hard work and zeal. She walked away with 'Asia Business Outlook Top 10 Most Promising Global Leaders from Pakistan 2023' and the much-coveted ‘Being her Excellence Best Real Estate Broker 2023.’ Further adding to her accolades are an array of awards, with Fajar Realty securing honours such as the 'DAMAC Top Performing Agency', 'Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023' the 'Emaar Token of Appreciation Award', additionally, they were given the Mena Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.

Under the leadership of Kiran Khawaja, Fajar Realty has traversed a long way and has carved a niche in the world of real estate in Dubai and overseas.

Kiran Khawaja

Kiran Khawaja, CEO of FajarRealty, spoke at length about her expansion plans and explained, “We started Fajar Realty in 2021 in Dubai. We owe our success to our ability to identify emerging trends and capitalize on them. In the first quarter of 2024, we plan our maiden international expansion. Our first overseas office at Kigali will help us in making inroads into Africa. This global perspective sets Fajar Realty apart from its competitors and broadens the horizons for clients seeking diverse real estate opportunities.”

Kiran Khawaja is already proving to be a game changer not only in Dubai’s real estate market but is making heads turn with her international moves.

The real estate market in the UAE presents a steep challenge, but one that Kiran Khawaja is capable of conquering.

