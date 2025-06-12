Fire incidents rise across India: How to safeguard oneself and what to do when fire strikes? Here's a ready guide

Grok, the AI chatbot of X, has been the go-to for those seeking answers about fire safety. Especially in the wake of the death of a father and his two children in Dwarka (Delhi) — who jumped from their high-rise residence in a bid to escape a fire. Instead of turning to AI, we bring you expert tips. Visuals of recent fire incidents from Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.(Photos: Bhushan Koyande/HT, Vipin Kumar/HT and PTI)

In most incidents of fire, equipment is found to be either non-functional or non-existent. If caught in such a situation, it is paramount to not panic.

Mohd Aslam from EHS Circle India, a training institute for fire and industrial safety, informs, “There are two types of fire. Class A — caused by wood, cloth, cardboard, or plastic and extinguishable with water — and Class B — inflammable and can erupt due to oil.”

Experts say that the one of the biggest reasons for people losing their lives in fires is trying to grab belongings. “Phone, wallet, laptop — nothing matters more than your life. Just get out,” says Rakesh Kumar Meena, certified fire protection specialist from Safety Warriors in Noida.

A picture guide on how to use a fire extinguisher (Photo: Adobestock)

