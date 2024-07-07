Forgiveness Day 2024: Students of DU colleges start new trend, exchange forgiveness bands with frenemies

Students of Delhi University (DU) are spending Forgiveness Day, celebrated on July 7, by celebrating the significance of pardoning their frenemies and trying to develop a solid friendship with them. Many students are planning to exchange forgiveness bands with each other and go on a lunch date! Students of Delhi University are hunting for aesthetic bands to gift to their friends on Forgiveness Day at shops around the campus,(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT (Photo for representational purposes only)))

“I felt inspired to exchange forgiveness band with my best friend after another friend of mine from Hindu College told me about the trend of giving forgiveness bands to those friends of yours who you have had problems with in the past. Many girls from all over the campus are doing this. I thought it was a cool idea and so I bought friendship forgiveness bands for my friends too. In college life, you end up making best friends for life and you want to remember these years as the best years of your life. So it’s important to forgive those who you have had unpleasant encounters with and carry only positive memories of the three years that you spend here,” says Arjita Shukla, a second-year student of Indraprastha College for Women.

Arjita Shukla, a second year student of Indraprastha College for Women, holding out a forgiveness band that she plans on gifting her best friend.

Gen Z is making sure they choose the most aesthetic band for their friends.“I made a forgiveness bracelets for my best friend. I picked out the beads that would compliment every dress of hers, so she can wear it everyday. I feel that forgiveness is not only for enemies but also for your loved ones and friends. For any relationship to flourish, we need to make forgiveness a habit,” says Avani Thakur, a second year student of Dayal Singh College adding, “Me and my friend will exchange our forgiveness bands in a cafe at Satyaniketan at lunch!”

Avani Thakur, a second year student of Dayal Singh College plans on celebrating forgiveness day by going out on a lunch with her best friends and gifting them these bands.

Students are choosing those beads and crystals in their bands that are marketed to enable healing and forgiveness. “I picked my bracelet out from a website that has bands with stones like pink opal and amazonite as these are said to promote forgiveness and healing in people. While I got my bracelet for ₹650, my friends are actually making their bracelets by hand. They went to shops in Majnu Ka Tila to pick out the beads they want to customise in their forgiveness bands,” says Neharika Verma, a final year student of Hansraj College.

