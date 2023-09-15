Friday Jam: Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai to kick-start musical masti in Gurugram

A musical spectacle that has won a thousand hearts and counting, HT City’s Friday Jam is back for its eighth season! Presented by Cantabil, co-powered by Hero Xtreme and PassPass, the event is all set to enchant music enthusiasts over four Fridays, starting today, at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram. Babil Rai and Jassiie Gill are ready to bring their best to Friday Jam.

The grand finale on October 13 will feature Lakhwinder Wadali.

From Punjabi hits to Bollywood chartbusters, attendees will get a taste of it all at the musical do. The lineup includes renowned artistes Jassie Gill and Babbal Rai (September 15), Kunal Wason and his band, Nasya (September 22), Salman and Zaman (September 29) as well as Lakhwinder Wadali (October 13).

Salman and Zaman will take the stage on September 29.

Gill, who has delivered hits such as Youngsters Returns and Yaar Jatt De, is all pumped up to open the event today on a grand note. “I’m excited to be a part of this musical celebration and to take the stage at HT City Friday Jam. It’s a great opportunity to share music and energy with the audience at DLF CyberHub,” says the singer, while Rai adds, “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to be taking take the HT City Friday Jam stage. It’s a privilege to be part of this musical celebration. I’m ready to bring my best!”

Kunal Wason (Nasya) will perform on September 22.

This year, the musical fest is spread across September and October. Catering to the musically tuned loyalists of HT City Friday Jam, entry to the event will remain free of cost this time as well, ensuring music is accessible to all.

Pushpa Bector, senior executive director of DLF Retail, says, "Friday Jam stands as a testament to the power of melody and rhythm. Season 8 promises to be an electrifying fusion of exceptional talent, diverse genres and the pulsating energy of the audience, all coming together in the heart of Gurugram."

Catch It Live

What: HT City Friday Jam ft Jassie Gill & Babbal Rai

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 15

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free