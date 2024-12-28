Menu Explore
From Sketch to Story: Exhibition highlights the power of drawing

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 28, 2024 02:41 PM IST

“Sketch to Story” is a celebration of this intimate and often overlooked aspect of art. It showcases how drawings are more than just preliminary work

An exhibition titled Sketch to Story recently opened in the Capital, celebrating an often overlooked aspect of art. It showcases how drawings are more than just preliminary works; they are significant pieces of art that reveal the artist’s thought process, creative energy, and evolving vision.

The exhibition showcases how drawings are more than just preliminary works

On display are the drawings of masters like Krishen Khanna and Anjolie Ela Menon, as well as the intricate creations of Thota Vaikuntam, Sakti Burman, Maite Delteil and Laxma Goud.

Curator Amrita Kochhar said, “This exhibition is a testament to the enduring power of drawing as an art form — where a single line can hold infinite possibilities and a sketch can transcend into a narrative."

