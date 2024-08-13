Gram it: Flower Shower ahead of Independence Day celebration at Delhi's Red Fort

I-Day rehearsals are in full swing at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, tomorrow. Here, a lensman captures the flower shower by one of the military choppers. This year, the theme is ‘Viksit Bharat’ which aligns with the vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, marking a century of Independence for the country.

Helicopter showers flower petals on participants of the Dress Rehearsal for Independence Day(Photo: PTI)