Gram it: Moulding the diyas for Diwali festivities in Delhi-NCR

Check out our picture of the day where the lensman captures how the potters of Delhi-NCR are busy making diyas ahead of Diwali (November 1).
Toiling to make Diwali brighter for everyone are the potters of Delhi-NCR. From early in the morning to late in the night, these artisans take to the potter's wheel to mould clay into diyas (earthen lamps) and lanterns. Here’s one such potter, Pappu, who is making almost five thousand diyas everyday while stationed at his workshop in a village near Sheetla Mata Mandir in Gurugram.