Holi 2024: Get your fill on E-pichkari, colour glasses from Delhi's Sadar Bazar

Colours, balloons, masks, pichkaris — every essential item for Holi is available in quite a few quirky avatars in Sadar Bazar. Among these are electronic pichkaris, which have inbuilt battery, and thus have become the latest craze among Delhiites who scouted markets ahead of the festival this year. Residents of Chandni Chowk indulge in some festive shopping at Sadar Bazar.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

E-pichkaris are the coolest trend this year. Price: ₹450.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“It’s made in India, and these battery-operated water guns can throw water upto a distance of 25 feet,” informs Pawan Aggarwal a shop owner in the market.

This glass turns regular water colourful, for some 150 times! Price: ₹25.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“Hathoda-style pichkaris, inspired by Bollywood films Gadar 2 (2023) and Animal, have been a hit among Holi shoppers. I’m selling more than 300 of these every day,” informs Prem Chand, shopkeeper.

Recreate actor Ranbir Kapoor’s action sequence from Animal (2023), with this mallet-shaped pichkari. Price: ₹90.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

A hidden gem in Sadar that has all Holi essentials!

Delhiite Pawan Aggarwal runs a shop in Sadar Bazar's Deputy Ganj, and shares how he loves to sell quirky Holi props each year. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“This year, the electronic pichkari gun is the new craze,” shares the 50-year-old owner of the store that has been in Deputy Ganj for the past 20 years. “Main market mein jo saaman hafton se sold out hai, yahan apko roz mil jayega as we restock every day,” he informs.

Aggarwal feels that Holi is not only about colours, food and fun games but also a chance to go #VocalForLocal. Offering four different styles and designs of just the battery-operated water guns, he says, adding, “Pehle sirf Chinese maal aata tha, lekin ab saara maal yahin banta hai. If anything goes wrong, we can fix it or replace the part.”

He happily tells us about his hottest-selling wares this year. “Bachhe khoob aate hain Holi ka saaman khareedne... They are very fond of e-pichkari, which can throw water up to a distance of 25 feet. Koi gun jaise use karke khelta hai, toh koi unicorn wali design lekar khush ho jata hai.”

This isn’t the only quirky stuff; they also stock unique colour glasses. “Just pour water into the glass, and it acquires the colour of gulaal. Ek hi glass se 150 baar paani wala rang ban jaata hai,” informs Aggarwal.

He also feels for the festival’s impact on Nature, and motivates buyers to go for floral and herbal gulaal. “Inmein kuch chemical nahin hai, koi milawat nahin hai. It is completely organic. These gulaals are made purely from flowers, and their fragrance lasts longer too,” he concludes.

