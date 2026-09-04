How SRCC is gearing up for PM Modi’s visit to Delhi University on Teacher's Day

Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has shifted into celebration and high-security mode ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Teachers’ Day, September 5. The interaction comes during the college’s 100th year, adding to the anticipation among students. SRCC has moved into high-security mode ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Teachers’ Day, September 5.

The preparations are reshaping campus life. Students say security has been stepped up and the sports complex closed. “I have never seen preparations for a PM’s visit like this before, so it’s a totally new experience,” says Akshay Kumar, a final-year student. The immediate concern, he adds, is securing entry: “All students are just wishing they get a pass, as not everyone might be allowed inside.”

Some students feel Teachers’ Day makes for the perfect moment for this visit. Sariga, a second-year student, says, “To have the Prime Minister of the country visit on Teachers’ Day, it can’t get bigger than this. The biggest lesson I am looking forward to learning from him is how to handle the pressure of expectations in a leadership position and how to take decisions.”

Others are heralding the visit as an important boost for students. “The PM interacting with us and taking our questions means that the voice raised at Jantar Mantar did not go unheard and has brought about a change and that the concerns of students continue to find their place in the larger national conversation,” says Vasu Khandekar, a final-year student

First-year student Kritika Mishra says she and her friends intend to reach college much earlier than usual. “There is no chance I am giving up on a front-row spot!” she says, hoping to ask the Prime Minister a question.

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