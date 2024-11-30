HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 December 2024
Nov 30, 2024 07:26 PM IST
The day of Dec 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: HT City Unwind ft Kanika Kapoor
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road (Entry from Gate 13)
When: December 1
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Utsav’24
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 1 to 6
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Gagan Damama Bajyo
Where: LTG, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: December 1
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Verse & Voice: Performance Showcase
Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: December 1
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Umang – Fashion Jewels Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini
When: December 1
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)