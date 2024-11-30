Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2024 07:26 PM IST

The day of Dec 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: HT City Unwind ft Kanika Kapoor

Catch It Live on Sunday, 1 December 2024.
Catch It Live on Sunday, 1 December 2024.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road (Entry from Gate 13)

When: December 1

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Utsav’24

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 1 to 6

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Gagan Damama Bajyo

Where: LTG, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: December 1

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Verse & Voice: Performance Showcase

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: December 1

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang – Fashion Jewels Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini

When: December 1

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On