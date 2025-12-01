Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 December 2025

    Monday, December 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Dec 01, 2025 3:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Indian Pickleball League

    Gram it: Clear Sky over the Kartavya Path on Sunday evening makes visitors sigh a breath of relief. Delhi's air quality came down to the 'poor' category on Sunday, after remaining in the 'very poor' bracket for 24 days! (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: Clear Sky over the Kartavya Path on Sunday evening makes visitors sigh a breath of relief. Delhi's air quality came down to the 'poor' category on Sunday, after remaining in the 'very poor' bracket for 24 days! (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, IG Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate, ITO

    When: December 1

    Timing: 2.30pm to 8.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Teresa Salgueiro Live – Portuguese singer (former vocalist of the celebrated ensemble Madredeus)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 1

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Sifr: An Exploration of Zero – Artworks by Gunjan Chawla Kumar

    Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

    When: November 28 to 5 January 2026

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Heritage Threads – Tapestry of Indian & Indonesian Textiles ft Bhimanto Suwastoyo & Ritu Sethi

    Where: Conference Room I II, Main Building, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 1

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost (Director: Ben Stiller)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 1

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Papa Wala Show & Ab Hai Aapki Bari ft Inder Sahani

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 1

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 1 December 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 1 December 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes