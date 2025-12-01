HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 December 2025
Monday, December 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Indian Pickleball League
Where: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, IG Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate, ITO
When: December 1
Timing: 2.30pm to 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Teresa Salgueiro Live – Portuguese singer (former vocalist of the celebrated ensemble Madredeus)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sifr: An Exploration of Zero – Artworks by Gunjan Chawla Kumar
Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai
When: November 28 to 5 January 2026
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Heritage Threads – Tapestry of Indian & Indonesian Textiles ft Bhimanto Suwastoyo & Ritu Sethi
Where: Conference Room I II, Main Building, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 1
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost (Director: Ben Stiller)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Papa Wala Show & Ab Hai Aapki Bari ft Inder Sahani
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 1
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)