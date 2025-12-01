HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 December 2025

#DelhiTalkies What: Indian Pickleball League Gram it: Clear Sky over the Kartavya Path on Sunday evening makes visitors sigh a breath of relief. Delhi's air quality came down to the 'poor' category on Sunday, after remaining in the 'very poor' bracket for 24 days! (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

Where: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, IG Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate, ITO

When: December 1

Timing: 2.30pm to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Teresa Salgueiro Live – Portuguese singer (former vocalist of the celebrated ensemble Madredeus)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Sifr: An Exploration of Zero – Artworks by Gunjan Chawla Kumar

Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: November 28 to 5 January 2026

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Heritage Threads – Tapestry of Indian & Indonesian Textiles ft Bhimanto Suwastoyo & Ritu Sethi

Where: Conference Room I II, Main Building, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost (Director: Ben Stiller)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Papa Wala Show & Ab Hai Aapki Bari ft Inder Sahani

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 1

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)