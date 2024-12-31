HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 January 2025
Dec 31, 2024 11:00 PM IST
Wednesday, Jan 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Iconic Masterpieces of Indian Modern Art
Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath
When: December 21 to January 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 36th Safdar Hashmi Memorial
Where: H K S Surjeet Bhawan, 10-12 Indrajit Gupta Marg, Near Bal Bhawan, ITO
When: January 1
Timing: 1.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Rhapsody ft DJ Sazi
Where: Klub Hermis Gurgaon, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: January 1
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: January 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)