Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 31, 2024 11:00 PM IST

Wednesday, Jan 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Iconic Masterpieces of Indian Modern Art

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 1 January 2025
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 1 January 2025

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: December 21 to January 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: 36th Safdar Hashmi Memorial

Where: H K S Surjeet Bhawan, 10-12 Indrajit Gupta Marg, Near Bal Bhawan, ITO

When: January 1

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Rhapsody ft DJ Sazi

Where: Klub Hermis Gurgaon, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

When: January 1

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On