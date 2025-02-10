HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 February 2025
Monday, February 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#LitTalk
What: Ramayana in World Art and Thought ft Shovana Narayan & Yatindra Mishra
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: February 10
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Dalí – The Argillet Collection
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 7 to 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Hum Safar
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Melodious Monday ft Piyush
Where: Dutchman Port, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida
When: February 10
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rainbow/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: NOC Exclusive 2025: A Standup Comedy Lineup Show
Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: February 10
Timing: 7.30pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Zari Showcase
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: February 7 to 11
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)