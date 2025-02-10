HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 February 2025

#LitTalk What: Ramayana in World Art and Thought ft Shovana Narayan & Yatindra Mishra Catch It Live on Monday, 10 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: February 10

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Dalí – The Argillet Collection

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 7 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

Directed by Javed Siddiqi, the play Hum Safar features critically acclaimed actors Lubna Salim and Harsh Chhaya.(Photo: Instagram)

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Hum Safar

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Melodious Monday ft Piyush

Where: Dutchman Port, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida

When: February 10

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rainbow/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: NOC Exclusive 2025: A Standup Comedy Lineup Show

Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: February 10

Timing: 7.30pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Zari Showcase

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: February 7 to 11

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

