HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 October 2025

#StepUp
What: IIC Festival of Arts 2025 | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Malavika Sarukkai
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Rhythmic Sagas – Artworks by Raja Segar (Curated by Aakshat Sinha)
Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 10 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Sowmya Laxmi Narayanan
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: October 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Diwali Affair ft Sultaan
Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: October 10
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live - A Standup Comedy Trial Show
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Utsav-E-Diwali
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate
When: October 10
Timing: 11am to 11pm
Entry: www.district.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)