    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 3:06 AM IST
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 October 2025

    Friday, October 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 3:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #StepUp

    What: IIC Festival of Arts 2025 | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Malavika Sarukkai

    Gram it: Prepping for Karwa Chauth (today), around 200 women got their hands hennaed recently at Sector 122's Community Centre in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: October 10

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Rhythmic Sagas – Artworks by Raja Segar (Curated by Aakshat Sinha)

    Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: October 10 to 18

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Sowmya Laxmi Narayanan

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 10

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: The Price

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 10

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Diwali Affair ft Sultaan

    Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: October 10

    Timing: 11pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live - A Standup Comedy Trial Show

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Utsav-E-Diwali

    Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

    When: October 10

    Timing: 11am to 11pm

    Entry: www.district.com

    Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

