    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 December 2025 in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida

    Thursday, Dec 11 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 11, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Three Moderns – Sculptures by Himmat Shah, Krishen Khanna, Thota Vaikuntam (Curator: Uma Nair)

    Gram it: President Droupadi Murmu meets women pugilists who won at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. While Jaismine Lamboria (extreme right) and Meenakshi Hooda (second from right) won gold medals, Nupur Sheoran (second from left) won silver, and Pooja Rani (extreme left) won bronze. (Photo: Twitter via PTI)
    Gram it: President Droupadi Murmu meets women pugilists who won at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. While Jaismine Lamboria (extreme right) and Meenakshi Hooda (second from right) won gold medals, Nupur Sheoran (second from left) won silver, and Pooja Rani (extreme left) won bronze. (Photo: Twitter via PTI)

    Where: Gandhi King Plaza, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

    When: December 11 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: 3rd Naad Gunjan Festival | Tribute to Pt Vijay Shankar ft Nayanika Ghosh (Kathak), Pt Shaunak Abhisheki (Vocal), Pt Ramkumar Mishra (Tabla) & Vinay Mishra (Harmonium)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 11

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Nalanda Literature Festival 2025

    Where: Seminar Rooms, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: December 11

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Harqatt

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: December 11

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Rosalie (Director: Stéphanie Di Giusto)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate

    When: December 11

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: December 11

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Desi Oon

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 11 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

