HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 December 2025 in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida
Thursday, Dec 11 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!
#ArtAttack
What: Three Moderns – Sculptures by Himmat Shah, Krishen Khanna, Thota Vaikuntam (Curator: Uma Nair)
Where: Gandhi King Plaza, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: December 11 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 3rd Naad Gunjan Festival | Tribute to Pt Vijay Shankar ft Nayanika Ghosh (Kathak), Pt Shaunak Abhisheki (Vocal), Pt Ramkumar Mishra (Tabla) & Vinay Mishra (Harmonium)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Nalanda Literature Festival 2025
Where: Seminar Rooms, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: December 11
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Harqatt
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 11
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Rosalie (Director: Stéphanie Di Giusto)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate
When: December 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: December 11
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Desi Oon
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 11 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction