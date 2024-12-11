HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 December 2024
The day of Dec 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Father and Son
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 11 to 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Winter Festival of Music & Dance | Belabaharr Recital ft Pt Naviin Gandharv
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Dil Dilli Dehleez
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: December 12
Timing: 9pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: ACE – Architecture, Design & Build Expo
Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: December 12 to 15
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Manzil The Band Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 12
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Watermelons Under Tree Trunks ft Sumit Anand
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, DLF CyberCity, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: CyberCity (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Shubhrajyotsna
Where: Travancore House, 10A, KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: December 12
Timing: 11.30am to 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
