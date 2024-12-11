Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 11, 2024 09:00 PM IST

The day of Dec 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Father and Son

Catch It Live on Thursday, 12 December 2024
Catch It Live on Thursday, 12 December 2024

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 11 to 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Winter Festival of Music & Dance | Belabaharr Recital ft Pt Naviin Gandharv

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Dil Dilli Dehleez

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: December 12

Timing: 9pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: ACE – Architecture, Design & Build Expo

Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: December 12 to 15

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Manzil The Band Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 12

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Watermelons Under Tree Trunks ft Sumit Anand

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, DLF CyberCity, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: CyberCity (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Shubhrajyotsna

Where: Travancore House, 10A, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: December 12

Timing: 11.30am to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

