HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 July 2025
Saturday, July 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Tracing the Unseen – Art exhibition by Shubhendu Sarkar
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: July 12 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Brajeswar Mukherjee
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: July 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: 114th Reading Session by Lodhi Reads
Where: Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Road
When: July 12
Timing: 4.30pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sarod Mystics Live ft Neeraj Mistry (Tabla & Handpan), Drupad Mistry (Sarod) and Anhad Imaan (Guitar)
Where: The Immersion Room, Market Road, Block E, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26A, Gurugram
When: July 12
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: www.razorpay.com
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Dronacharya Metro Station (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live – Standup Comedy Show
Where: The Social House Delhi, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)
When: July 12
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Shrinjan Annual Concert 2025
Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO
When: July 12
Timing: 6pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Swar Manjari – Rakhi Teej Bazaar
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: July 12
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)