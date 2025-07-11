Search
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Saturday, July 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Tracing the Unseen – Art exhibition by Shubhendu Sarkar

Catch It Live on Saturday, 12 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Saturday, 12 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 12 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Brajeswar Mukherjee 

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: 114th Reading Session by Lodhi Reads

Where: Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Road 

When: July 12

Timing: 4.30pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#TuneIn

What: Sarod Mystics Live ft Neeraj Mistry (Tabla & Handpan), Drupad Mistry (Sarod) and Anhad Imaan (Guitar)

Where: The Immersion Room, Market Road, Block E, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26A, Gurugram

When: July 12

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: www.razorpay.com

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Dronacharya Metro Station (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live – Standup Comedy Show

Where: The Social House Delhi, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)

When: July 12

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: Shrinjan Annual Concert 2025 

Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO

When: July 12

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line) 

 

#FleaSpree

What: Swar Manjari – Rakhi Teej Bazaar

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 12

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

