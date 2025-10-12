HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 October 2025

What: Games People Play 02 – Works of Thukral & Tagra

Where: Gallery 8, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road

When: October 7 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Gratitude (Shukrana) ft Siddharth Mohan Live & Nikkhil Beri

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

When: October 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Airport Express Line / Orange Line)

What: Dastangoi Musical – Mere Kabir ft Syed Sahil Agha & Ustad Nizam Premi

Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri

When: October 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: ₹30 (Ticket for venue)

Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)

#Staged

What: IIC Festival of Arts 2025 | Stree Ratnas – Women Composers of Bharat ft Vishakha Hari, Idappally Ajith Kumar (Violin) & SJ Arjun Ganesh (Mridangam)