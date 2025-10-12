Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 October 2025

    Sunday, October 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Games People Play 02 – Works of Thukral & Tagra

    Gram it: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below the season's average, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Here's a view of Jantar Mantar under the clear blue sky. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
    Where: Gallery 8, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road

    When: October 7 to 16

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Gratitude (Shukrana) ft Siddharth Mohan Live & Nikkhil Beri

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

    When: October 12

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Airport Express Line / Orange Line)

    #Staged

    What: Dastangoi Musical – Mere Kabir ft Syed Sahil Agha & Ustad Nizam Premi

    Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri

    When: October 12

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: 30 (Ticket for venue)

    Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)

    #Staged

    What: IIC Festival of Arts 2025 | Stree Ratnas – Women Composers of Bharat ft Vishakha Hari, Idappally Ajith Kumar (Violin) & SJ Arjun Ganesh (Mridangam)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: October 12

    Timing: 11am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Taxi Tehran (Directed by Jafar Panahi)

    Where: Niv Art Centre & Film Studios, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai

    When: October 12

    Timing: 11.30am

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Arabian Dasgupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 12

    Timings: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Super Jazzba Shopping Exhibition

    Where: Punjabi Bagh Club (Ground No 2), Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh

    When: October 12

    Timing: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 12 October 2025
