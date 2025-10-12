HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 October 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Games People Play 02 – Works of Thukral & Tagra
Where: Gallery 8, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road
When: October 7 to 16
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Gratitude (Shukrana) ft Siddharth Mohan Live & Nikkhil Beri
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal
When: October 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Airport Express Line / Orange Line)
#Staged
What: Dastangoi Musical – Mere Kabir ft Syed Sahil Agha & Ustad Nizam Premi
Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri
When: October 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹30 (Ticket for venue)
Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)
#Staged
What: IIC Festival of Arts 2025 | Stree Ratnas – Women Composers of Bharat ft Vishakha Hari, Idappally Ajith Kumar (Violin) & SJ Arjun Ganesh (Mridangam)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 12
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Taxi Tehran (Directed by Jafar Panahi)
Where: Niv Art Centre & Film Studios, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai
When: October 12
Timing: 11.30am
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Arabian Dasgupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 12
Timings: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Super Jazzba Shopping Exhibition
Where: Punjabi Bagh Club (Ground No 2), Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh
When: October 12
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)