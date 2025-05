HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 May 2025

#ArtAttack What: Bachpan – Solo photo exhibition by Vicky Roy Catch It Live on Tuesday, 13 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: May 2 to 30

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Natyollasam – Kuchipudi recital ft Sritanaya Tatipamala

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Lesser Known Heritage – The Role of Media

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Just Joking – Madhur Virli, Swati Sachdeva & Aakashdeep

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: May 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: London Market – Spring Artisan Market

Where: Radisson Blu, 1021, Krishna Nagar, Sector 20B, Faridabad

When: May 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)

