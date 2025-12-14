Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 December 2025 in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida

    Sunday, Dec 11 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food, shopping and pop culture. Check out HTCity Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 14, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #FurryTales

    Gram it: Pet parents and animal lovers are having a gala time at the Pet Fed 2025 event, which is being organised at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla. Details of this are listed below. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    What: Pet Fed Delhi 2025

    Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area

    When: December 13 & 14

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: 699 (Available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

    #Staged

    What: Superstar (Director: Saif Ansari)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 14

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Classical Musical Concert ft Pt Ronu Majumdar (Flute), Vidushi Padmaja Chakraborty (Classical Vocal), Arghya Chakraborty (Classical Vocal), Pt Bharat Bhushan Goswami (Sarangi), Pt Ram Kumar Mishra (Tabla), Pt Abhishek Mishra (Tabla), Shubhendu Das (Tabla) & Kalpesh Sachala (Flute)

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 14

    Timing: 5.45pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Signs of Life – Artworks by Kunel Gaur

    Where: Method, D-59, Block D, Defence Colony

    When: December 11 to January 25, 2026

    Timing: Noon to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Christmas Edit

    Where: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

    When: December 14

    Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Last of Romantics Tour ft Mansa Jimmy

    Where: Studio XO, Ground floor, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: December 14

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Practice – Standup Comedy Show ft Manik Mahna

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 14

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

