HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 December 2025 in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida

#FurryTales Gram it: Pet parents and animal lovers are having a gala time at the Pet Fed 2025 event, which is being organised at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla. Details of this are listed below. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Pet Fed Delhi 2025

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area

When: December 13 & 14

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: ₹699 (Available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#Staged What: Superstar (Director: Saif Ansari)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 14

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Classical Musical Concert ft Pt Ronu Majumdar (Flute), Vidushi Padmaja Chakraborty (Classical Vocal), Arghya Chakraborty (Classical Vocal), Pt Bharat Bhushan Goswami (Sarangi), Pt Ram Kumar Mishra (Tabla), Pt Abhishek Mishra (Tabla), Shubhendu Das (Tabla) & Kalpesh Sachala (Flute)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 14

Timing: 5.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Signs of Life – Artworks by Kunel Gaur

Where: Method, D-59, Block D, Defence Colony

When: December 11 to January 25, 2026

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree What: The Christmas Edit

Where: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: December 14

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: The Last of Romantics Tour ft Mansa Jimmy

Where: Studio XO, Ground floor, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: December 14

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Practice – Standup Comedy Show ft Manik Mahna

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)