HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 December 2025 in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida
Sunday, Dec 11 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food, shopping and pop culture. Check out HTCity Catch It Live to plan your day!
#FurryTales
What: Pet Fed Delhi 2025
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area
When: December 13 & 14
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: ₹699 (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Superstar (Director: Saif Ansari)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 14
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Classical Musical Concert ft Pt Ronu Majumdar (Flute), Vidushi Padmaja Chakraborty (Classical Vocal), Arghya Chakraborty (Classical Vocal), Pt Bharat Bhushan Goswami (Sarangi), Pt Ram Kumar Mishra (Tabla), Pt Abhishek Mishra (Tabla), Shubhendu Das (Tabla) & Kalpesh Sachala (Flute)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 14
Timing: 5.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Signs of Life – Artworks by Kunel Gaur
Where: Method, D-59, Block D, Defence Colony
When: December 11 to January 25, 2026
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Christmas Edit
Where: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: December 14
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Last of Romantics Tour ft Mansa Jimmy
Where: Studio XO, Ground floor, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: December 14
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Practice – Standup Comedy Show ft Manik Mahna
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)