HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 January 2025

#ArtAttack What: The Earth My Home Catch It Live on Tuesday, 14 January 2025

Where: Gallery Art Positive, F-213/B, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: January 10 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Dr CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture 2025 | Time of Monsters, Time of Possibilities: Reflections on an Interstitial Era

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Kho Kho World Cup 2025

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Grand Trunk Road, near Raj Ghat

When: January 13 to 16

Timing: 8.15am onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sharat and Friends Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket

When: January 14

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14 Second Floor, Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: January 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

