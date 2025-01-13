HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 January 2025

#ArtAttack
What: The Earth My Home
Where: Gallery Art Positive, F-213/B, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai
When: January 10 to 16
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Dr CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture 2025 | Time of Monsters, Time of Possibilities: Reflections on an Interstitial Era
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Kho Kho World Cup 2025
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Grand Trunk Road, near Raj Ghat
When: January 13 to 16
Timing: 8.15am onwards
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sharat and Friends Live
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket
When: January 14
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14 Second Floor, Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: January 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)