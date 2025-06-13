Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#KhauDelhi 

What: Mango Fest 2.0

Catch It Live on Saturday, 14 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Saturday, 14 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Worldmark, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport

When: June 14 & 15 

Timing: 4pm 

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line) 

 

#Staged

What: Dastangoi Festival 2025 | Dastan-e Mir ft Mahmood Farooqui & Darain Shahidi

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Bazm-e-Aam 

Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: June 14 

Timing: 7pm to 9pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#TuneIn 

What: Classic Rock & Blues ft Soulfire 

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP 

When: June 14 

Timing: 9pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Creative Connections

Where: British Council, 17, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: June 11 to July 31

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Blunt ft Onkar  

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram 

When: June 14

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

