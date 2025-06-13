HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 June 2025
Saturday, June 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#KhauDelhi
What: Mango Fest 2.0
Where: Worldmark, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport
When: June 14 & 15
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#Staged
What: Dastangoi Festival 2025 | Dastan-e Mir ft Mahmood Farooqui & Darain Shahidi
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Bazm-e-Aam
Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 14
Timing: 7pm to 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Classic Rock & Blues ft Soulfire
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP
When: June 14
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Creative Connections
Where: British Council, 17, KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: June 11 to July 31
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Blunt ft Onkar
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 14
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)