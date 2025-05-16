HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 May 2025
May 16, 2025 10:51 AM IST
Friday, May 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Orange Juice
Where: 9, Dhan Mill
When: May 16 to May 18
Timing: 7:30PM
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur Mandir (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Rabindranath Tagore's The Post Office (Daakghar)
Where: Lok Kala Manch, Lodi Colony, New Delhi
When: May 16
Timing: 7:15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Tara Sitara Night ft. Suryaveer at Khubani
Where: Khubani, Aerocity, New Delhi
When: May 16
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aero City (Airport Express Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Maheep Singh Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: May 16
Timing: 9:30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Handloom Saree Festival
Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath
When: May 9 to 17
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)