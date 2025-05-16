#ArtAttack What: Orange Juice Catch It Live on Friday, 16 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: 9, Dhan Mill

When: May 16 to May 18

Timing: 7:30PM

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur Mandir (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Rabindranath Tagore's The Post Office (Daakghar)

Where: Lok Kala Manch, Lodi Colony, New Delhi

When: May 16

Timing: 7:15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Tara Sitara Night ft. Suryaveer at Khubani

Where: Khubani, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: May 16

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aero City (Airport Express Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Maheep Singh Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 16

Timing: 9:30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Handloom Saree Festival

Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath

When: May 9 to 17

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

