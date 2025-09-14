HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 September 2025

#TuneIn What: Dayar -e- Ishq ft Ustad Shujaat Khan & Prof Minu Bakshi Catch It Live on Sunday, 14 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

When: September 14

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp What: The Blackout '25

Where: IFBC Dance Studio, 241, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib, Mittal Garden, Sainik Farms

When: September 14

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Aadhi Raat Ke Baad (Directed by Shilpi Marwaha)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 14

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Secret of the Pickled Dream – Yesha Gambhir Mirza, Elizabeth Kuruvilla, Preeti Chaturvedi, Neil Jarial & Priyanka Pachpande

Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Plot No 1, Community Centre, Phase I, Okhla

When: September 14

Timing: Noon to 2pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Padosan – A Tribute (Directed by Rakhi Manuv)

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Tyger Tyger Burning Bright… – Solo Exhibition of works of artist Virenpratap Singh Bhaika

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 14 to 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: LinkedIn Park – Standup Comedy ft Harshit Mahawar

Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: September 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: 40th Pre Puja Handloom Expo 2025

Where: Bangiya Samaj Bhawan, 405, Block C, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)

When: September 4 to 24

Timing: 10am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)