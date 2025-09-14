HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 September 2025

#TuneIn
What: Dayar -e- Ishq ft Ustad Shujaat Khan & Prof Minu Bakshi
Where: Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road
When: September 14
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: The Blackout '25
Where: IFBC Dance Studio, 241, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib, Mittal Garden, Sainik Farms
When: September 14
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Aadhi Raat Ke Baad (Directed by Shilpi Marwaha)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 14
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Secret of the Pickled Dream – Yesha Gambhir Mirza, Elizabeth Kuruvilla, Preeti Chaturvedi, Neil Jarial & Priyanka Pachpande
Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Plot No 1, Community Centre, Phase I, Okhla
When: September 14
Timing: Noon to 2pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Padosan – A Tribute (Directed by Rakhi Manuv)
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Tyger Tyger Burning Bright… – Solo Exhibition of works of artist Virenpratap Singh Bhaika
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 14 to 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: LinkedIn Park – Standup Comedy ft Harshit Mahawar
Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: September 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: 40th Pre Puja Handloom Expo 2025
Where: Bangiya Samaj Bhawan, 405, Block C, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)
When: September 4 to 24
Timing: 10am to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)