    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 September 2025

    Sunday, September 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Sep 14, 2025 10:50 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Dayar -e- Ishq ft Ustad Shujaat Khan & Prof Minu Bakshi

    Catch It Live on Sunday, 14 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Catch It Live on Sunday, 14 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

    When: September 14

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: The Blackout '25

    Where: IFBC Dance Studio, 241, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib, Mittal Garden, Sainik Farms

    When: September 14

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Aadhi Raat Ke Baad (Directed by Shilpi Marwaha)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 14

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Secret of the Pickled Dream – Yesha Gambhir Mirza, Elizabeth Kuruvilla, Preeti Chaturvedi, Neil Jarial & Priyanka Pachpande

    Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Plot No 1, Community Centre, Phase I, Okhla

    When: September 14

    Timing: Noon to 2pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Padosan – A Tribute (Directed by Rakhi Manuv)

    Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: September 14

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Tyger Tyger Burning Bright… – Solo Exhibition of works of artist Virenpratap Singh Bhaika

    Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 14 to 18

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: LinkedIn Park – Standup Comedy ft Harshit Mahawar

    Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

    When: September 14

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: 40th Pre Puja Handloom Expo 2025

    Where: Bangiya Samaj Bhawan, 405, Block C, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)

    When: September 4 to 24

    Timing: 10am to 9.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

