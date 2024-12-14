Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 14, 2024 09:00 PM IST

The day of Dec 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: It Was All A Dream Tour ft Karan Aujla

Catch It Live on 15 December 2024
Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram

When: December 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) 

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: Pet Fed Delhi 2024

Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla Phase III

When: December 14 & 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Rangi Saari ft Kavita Seth 

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate No 1), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

When: December 15

Timing: 12.30pm  

Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#Staged

What: W.I.P alt.FEST 2024 | Saau

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: December 15

Timing: 4pm

Entry: 500 (Passes available here)  

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#Staged

What: My Wife's 8th Vachan

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 15

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Shaadi Shud I? ft Mohammed Hussain

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: December 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Tutus and Ties Winter Edit

Where: Essex Farms, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kalu Sarai

When: December 15

Timing: 12pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

