HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 December 2024
The day of Dec 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: It Was All A Dream Tour ft Karan Aujla
Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram
When: December 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Pet Fed Delhi 2024
Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla Phase III
When: December 14 & 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Rangi Saari ft Kavita Seth
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate No 1), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: December 15
Timing: 12.30pm
Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: W.I.P alt.FEST 2024 | Saau
Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: December 15
Timing: 4pm
Entry: ₹500 (Passes available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: My Wife's 8th Vachan
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 15
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Shaadi Shud I? ft Mohammed Hussain
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: December 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Tutus and Ties Winter Edit
Where: Essex Farms, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kalu Sarai
When: December 15
Timing: 12pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)