HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 October 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Rtusamhāra: Romancing the Chaos – Artworks by Shibani Sehgal
Where: Triveni Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: October 9 to 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Dream Factory (Directed by Aarushi Nigam)
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: October 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Bolly Afro ft DJ Zackler
Where: Klub Hermis, Ground Floor, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: October 15
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#StepUp
What: 5th Swathi Thirunal Festival – Rohini Poduval & group (Mohiniyattam), Amrita Lahiri (Kuchipudi) & Swati Sinha (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Jatugriha (The Burnt Home) – Bengali film with English subtitles
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Generation Why – A Millennial Spiral ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: Cafe Tuya Te, 31, Golf Course Road, Suncity, Sector 54, Gurugram
When: October 15
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: October 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)