    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 October 2025

    Wednesday, October 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 3:46 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Rtusamhāra: Romancing the Chaos – Artworks by Shibani Sehgal

    Gram it: Potters across Delhi-NCR are working day and night to make diyas (earthen lamps) ahead of Diwali (October 2). Here's a potter, near Sheetla Mata Mandir, in Gurugram, ( Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

    Where: Triveni Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

    When: October 9 to 16

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Dream Factory (Directed by Aarushi Nigam)

    Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: October 15

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free (Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bolly Afro ft DJ Zackler

    Where: Klub Hermis, Ground Floor, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

    When: October 15

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #StepUp

    What: 5th Swathi Thirunal Festival – Rohini Poduval & group (Mohiniyattam), Amrita Lahiri (Kuchipudi) & Swati Sinha (Kathak)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 15

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Jatugriha (The Burnt Home) – Bengali film with English subtitles

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 15

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Generation Why – A Millennial Spiral ft Swati Sachdeva

    Where: Cafe Tuya Te, 31, Golf Course Road, Suncity, Sector 54, Gurugram

    When: October 15

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: October 15

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 15 October 2025
